Alia Bhatt picks ‘her favourite’ designer for wedding to Ranbir Kapoor: Report

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding is making rounds as some media reports, it will happen in mid-April.
However, a report published in Pinkvilla has divulged details about their wedding date and what Alia is going to wear on her big day.
Sharing about the bride’s ensemble, the source revealed to the portal that, “Alia will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebrations.”
Furthermore the report, citing the source, disclosed that “wedding festivities will take place from April 13 – 17 and during this period, the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies are also scheduled”.
It is said that the members close to Kapoor and Bhatt families have been asked to keep themselves free in the listed days.
Reportedly, the couple will also throw a reception party for their industry friends by the end of April, as per insider.
