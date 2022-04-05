Jen Kirkman compares treatment of Louis C.K at Grammy with reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Jen Kirkman compares treatment of Louis C.K with reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Los Angeles: Louis C.K. and the Recording Academy faced a backlash after the US comedian was awarded a Grammy, five years after sexual misconduct revelations temporarily derailed his high-flying career.



Louis C.K. won best comedy album on Sunday for a show addressing his scandal, but did not attend the ceremony in Las Vegas.

Many on social media questioned or criticized the ease with which Academy voters apparently forgave or overlooked his past behavior.

"Amazing. Louis CK serially abused women but gets to keep his career and even get a Grammy," tweeted Atima Omara, a writer and political strategist.

Describing herself as a "former fan" of C.K., Twitter user @iron_eliza said she was "really, REALLY not okay with whoever decided to UN-cancel Louis CK."

Last August, C.K. began his first major international tour since the revelations.

Comedian and TV writer Jen Kirkman was among several on Sunday who compared the treatment of C.K. with the reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last month.

Kirkman wrote on Twitter that male comedians had expressed alarm when Chris Rock was slapped, but were "SILENT 2nite on Louis CK winning a Grammy for an album where he jokes about his assaults" on women. (AFP)