Adele keeps her bookcase credibility in check with £1,000: Deets inside

Adele joined in the trend of keeping bookcase credibility in check during the lockdown as she reportedly spent £1,000 to create a library to set up a perfect Zoom background.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Hello hit-maker visited the Chelsea branch of Daunt Books with a pal.

''All the staff were thrilled when she walked in, wearing sunglasses and looking like a superstar. She went about pulling books off the shelves without even looking at the spines or reading the blurbs, and piling them up by the till," the outlet reported.

"I said, 'You’re buying a lot of books, and she replied, 'Yeah, I want a library'." The total bill was said to be £1,000," the publication added.

During her Zoom appearance during the pandemic, the 30 singer flaunted her collection of books.

"Well I would say that, but I don’t know many people that have real books in their house anymore. They seem to have Kindle or they just don’t read at all or on their phone," Adele had replied to the interviewer who asked about the books.