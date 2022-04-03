Inside Scott Disick's true feelings about Kourtney, Travis growing their family

Scott Disick might not have weighed in on his ex-girlfriend's public desire to grow a family with fiancé Travis Barker personally but it has been reported that the reality TV star 'doesn't like the idea' whatsoever.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Disick didn't welcome the reports of his kids' mother's growing romance with the Blink-182 drummer.

“Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It’s very important – and exciting – to them," the insider told the outlet.

"Scott doesn’t like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive," the outlet added.

Moreover, US Weekly shared that Disick is still struggling to accept the fact that Kardashian has moved on.

"He feels like Kourtney was the one that got away and he still can’t wrap his head around the fact that they’re getting married soon," the source said.

"He feels like he’s not going to find someone like Kourtney. It’s going to take time for him to fully accept Travis is the one for her."