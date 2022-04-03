Paul Rudd 'beat down' casting agents' doors to land film roles: source

Marvel star Paul Rudd has achieved massive success in Hollywood but a source recently revealed that the 52-year-old actor once had to 'beat on casting agents' doors' to land film roles.

The A-lister, who will be turning a year older on April 6, reportedly faced many hardships early in his career when Rudd couldn't get roped in a big project after his appearance in 1995's Clueless.

An insider recently spilt to OK!, “He practically had to beat down casting agents’ doors. It took years before studios thought he could play anything but a nerdy guy."

"He didn’t ever feel like he was going to fit in with that scene (Hollywood social circle). He wasn’t cute or hip enough. But it just made him more determined," the source added.

Talking about his social life in upstate New York, the source revealed that Rudd is 'popular' in the neighbourhood.

"He has the huge career, but when he’s not working, he’s a total homebody," the outlet added.