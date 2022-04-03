Kate Middleton is ‘shaping up to be perfect future Queen’

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘shaping up to be the perfect future Queen’, royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed.
Kate Middleton, 40 is the wife of Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who is the second in line to the British throne.
The Daily Mail, quoting the OK magazine, reported that Kate Middleton and Prince William connect with the young people in a way that is vital for the success and future of the crown.
Jennie Bond went on to say about the Duchess of Cambridge, that The Queen Mother 'would have approved of Kate Middleton' because she is 'the real deal'
Jennie’s remarks come days after royal experts praised Kate Middleton as ‘confident’ yet ‘assertive’ during her recent Caribbean trip with future king Prince William.
They believe the Duchess of Cambridge has 'emerged as a future Queen' with as 'much talent for firm, calm leadership as the current one'.
