 
close
Sunday April 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Bella Hadid, father Mohamed Hadid celebrate start of Ramadan

Bella Hadid, father Mohamed Hadid celebrate start of Ramadan

By Web Desk
April 03, 2022
Bella Hadid, father Mohamed Hadid celebrate start of Ramadan

Bella Hadid on Friday shared a message from her father Mohamed Hadid on the start of Muslim month of Ramada.

Taking to her Instagram story, the supermodel posted a screenshot of her father's post that read, "Ramadan Kareem and Mubarek. Wish peace and tranquility for all religions we only have on God.."

Bella Hadid, father Mohamed Hadid celebrate start of Ramadan

Bella, who is Palestinian Muslim, also posted a picture of a Palestinian street as she wished her fans a happy Ramadan.