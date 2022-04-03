Bella Hadid, father Mohamed Hadid celebrate start of Ramadan

Bella Hadid on Friday shared a message from her father Mohamed Hadid on the start of Muslim month of Ramada.
Taking to her Instagram story, the supermodel posted a screenshot of her father's post that read, "Ramadan Kareem and Mubarek. Wish peace and tranquility for all religions we only have on God.."
Bella, who is Palestinian Muslim, also posted a picture of a Palestinian street as she wished her fans a happy Ramadan.
Prince Charles’ future reign causes ‘calls for concern’ as it ‘inches closer’ amid Queen’s health fears
Experts reveal Prince Harry’s decision to snub memorial cause ‘silence to dominate conversations’
Tom Holland's new pictures gave fans a look into his upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series 'The Crowded Room'
Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar share heartfelt birthday wishes for Ajay Devgn
Carl Woods accused her ex-fiance Katie Price of cheating on him with a second man
Experts slam Prince Harry for ‘playing games’ with Firm before the release of his memoir