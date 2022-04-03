Bella Hadid, father Mohamed Hadid celebrate start of Ramadan

Bella Hadid on Friday shared a message from her father Mohamed Hadid on the start of Muslim month of Ramada.

Taking to her Instagram story, the supermodel posted a screenshot of her father's post that read, "Ramadan Kareem and Mubarek. Wish peace and tranquility for all religions we only have on God.."

Bella, who is Palestinian Muslim, also posted a picture of a Palestinian street as she wished her fans a happy Ramadan.

