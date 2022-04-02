Katie Price turns heads with engagement ring after breakup from fiance Carl Woods

Katie Price flaunted her huge $65,572.45 diamond engagement ring on a girls' day out after her split from fiancé Carl Woods.

The mum-of-five was spotted with a pal as she made her way to a London hair salon today for a beauty session.

The newly-single star, 43, looked free spirited as she giggled and smiled in a black tracksuit.

Looking freshly tanned from her recent holiday in Thailand, Katie set about getting her blonde hair styled.

Earlier in the week Katie sparked reunion rumours with ex Carl after wearing her engagement ring in an Instagram video with daughter Princess, 14.

However, any reunion hopes appear to be dashed tonight after The Sun revealed Carl accused Katie of cheating on him.

'Carl was enraged and was accusing Katie of everything. He was ranting about loyalty and saying he’d found out exactly how she was hiding the messages from him.

'Carl believes Katie went behind his back with another man. In a series of texts, he accused her of lying to him and hiding the phone number of the man he believes she's been seeing with her friends.

'He branded her ‘a cheat and a player’ and told her he has had enough,' source spilled.