Photos: Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in pink frilly top

Jennifer Lopez left fans stunned after she visited to Sephora store in Beverly Hills on Friday morning.

The Marry Me actress to her Instagram and left fans in awe with her gorgeous pictures from a beauty store and made us fall in love with her all over again.

#HappyFriyay! Had a quick lil surprise pop-in at the @Sephora store in Beverly Hills this morning!' JLo captioned a slideshow from the excursion.

She continued: 'It was so great meeting the Beauty Advisors and store manager… thank you for being so amazing and supporting @JLoBeauty every day!



In the pictures, Lopez can be siting on a Sephora chair in front of a makeup counter as well as posing for group photos with the store's entire team while rocking a pink blouse and light blue and ivory tweed miniskirt with Gucci's signature interlocked 'G' logo on it.

However, she completed her chic ensemble with a pair of chunky white pumps with stiletto heels, a gold ring and her light brown hair in a sleek bun.

The mother-of-two looked absolutely radiant in the photos. Meanwhile, fans slid to the comments section and dropped several heart emoticons.

Earlier JLo was spotted with her boyfriend Ben Affleck and daughter Emme to the batting cages in Los Angeles.