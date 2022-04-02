BTS hits Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s 'Silk Sonic' show amid US visit

BTS couldn’t miss Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic concert in Las Vegas as the members joined the stars on backstage of the show.

Taking to Instagram, the Talking To The Moon singer dropped a photo of the two American singers posing with septet’s leader RM, Jimin and Suga.

The 24K Magic hit-maker captioned the post, “Thank you [BTS] for coming down to last night’s gig in Las Vegas. Hope y’all enjoyed yourselves! Sincerely, Silk Sonic.”

Anderson .Paak also appeared over the moon with excitement to be accompanied by the much-loved K-pop idols.

The Butter hit-makers are slated to stage amazing performance at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3 following their first of four Permission to Dance On stage concerts in Vegas on April 8.