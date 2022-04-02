'Copycats' Prince William, Kate Middleton using Meghan Markle’s media approach

File Footage

Experts note just how ‘desperate’ Prince William and Kate Middleton were to have adopted Meghan Markle’s ‘last Hail Mary’



This claim has been brought to light by pop culture expert Nick Ede, in his latest interview with Express UK.

He was quoted saying, “100 percent I think over the last four years they have really changed since Harry and Meghan started to use social media in a really strong way when they were part of the Royal Family.”

“William and Kate jumped on that bandwagon - or their team did - to really establish the fact that social media has this strong way of having an authoritative voice and also creating your own narrative.”

“So using it as a way for expressing what they think, getting journalists to use their social media to report from, and basically giving people an insight into their lives in a very controlled way, which allow them to use their narrative rather than anybody else's.”

He also spoke of the royal’s old approach to Instagram and admitted, “I think they were probably a little bit scared of social media.”

“I think the monarchy in itself is in many ways quite archaic, and their attitude towards moving with the times has always been a little bit slower, and not as progressive as brands or other people.”

“And again, I think now they're thinking more of the Royal Family as a brand. And Kate and William as this power couple who will be the future king and queen.”

“So they have to look at how they can really engage an audience, whether it's Gen Z or Millennials. And also other users in a really strong and strategic way.”

Before concluding he added, “I think it took them a long time to catch up and understand that actually social media is a really strong communication tool if used properly.”