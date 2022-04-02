‘Rude’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘snubbing’ Queen, Prince Charles, William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of parading around ‘rude’ behaviour against Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince William.

This claim has been made by royal commentator and biographer Ingrid Seward.

The expert told Express UK, “The only explanation is that neither one of them wanted to go.”



“There would have been no security problems. The whole Abbey was bristling with secret service men to guard the biggest gathering of royalty, politicians and top army brass since the London wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

“Harry must have known it would look petulant and rude. And if he did not Meghan would have. If it was a pointed snub to the whole Royal Family and it went sour.”

“Of course, the Queen would have been told well in advance. Harry keeps in constant touch with his grandmother for many reasons. I am sure he spoke to his father too. But nothing excuses his absence even if Meghan and the children stayed away.”