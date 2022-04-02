Khloé Kardashian lives up to her sisters with THIS diet

Khloé Kardashian’s health has been a burning question among netizens who were recently intrigued by the reality TV star’s much thinner frame.

However, the 37-year-old has managed to remain in shape and up to her older sisters with the help of well balanced diet.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum admitted in the book Kardashian Konfidential, “The fabulous Kardashian sisters were not an easy act to follow … I just didn't look like them."

However, the Good American founder’s diet plan changed after she gave birth to True Thompson.

“I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist gave me,” she shared in the past amid 60-pound weight loss.

“It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!” she shared, reported The Sun.

Moreover, Kardashian’s personal nutritionist recommended her to consume “green leafy vegetables, single ingredient starches, lean red meat, fresh fruit, fatty fish, eggs, poultry, nuts and water to stay healthy,” the outlet reported.

It has been reported that the socialite eats a tablespoon of jam and almond butter for her early morning workout.

Kardashian also munches on two eggs, one cup of oatmeal and one cup of berries or other fresh fruit to have a healthy start of the day.

Meanwhile, the mogul includes four ounces of chicken breast with vegetables and salad that's high in iron (like beetroot and spinach) to her lunch.

The Kardashians star only eats one cheat meal every week which could be a pizza, a slice of cake for dessert or pasta dinne.