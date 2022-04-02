Queen 'crude attempt' to 'rehabilitate' shamed Andrew is insult to women

Queen Elizabeth II is constantly coming under fire for her support towards Prince Andrew.

In his column for the Mirror Brian Reade is talking about the optics of the monarch's decision, noting how her actions have shown the level of royal family's respect towards wronged women.

""I doubt many royals were laughing. Because how it looked, and what it said, was utterly abysmal. He wasn’t just allowed to escort the monarch to her seat by the way, but conscious that he is now unable to use his HRH title, the Queen decreed no other royal should be listed as HRH in the order of service. It was a callous and crude attempt to rehabilitate a disgraced man with an indecent haste by those at the top of this country,' he began.

Last month, Andrew settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre- woman who accused him of sexual assault when she was 17.

"It is barely a month since the royals agreed a £12million payout to Virginia Giuffre who alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew after being trafficked by his paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein. ­Allegations he denies but allegations that he halted being tested in court by paying his accuser.

"The royals pushing him back into the centre of national consciousness as though nothing had happened was a kick in the teeth for every woman who has ever been abused and felt powerless to do anything about it," he added.

"Allowing the Queen’s son to be her escort in such a public way said we royals do what we want because we are above you all. That the stripping of Andrew’s titles and honours was a pretence. It said we may live in an era when accusations of sexual harassment against high-profile men drives them into obscurity, but it’s OK. The one accused here is the Queen’s son. He’s got superior blood," he added.