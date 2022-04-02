Prince Charles, Camilla meet cast and crew of ‘EastEnders’

Britain’s future king Prince Charles and his wife Camilla met the cast and crew of the EastEnders as they paid a special visit to its sets.



According the Clarence House, the Prince and Duchess visited to the set of EastEnders to meet the cast and crew as they filmed scenes in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

First aired in 1985, EastEnders is the longest running television drama on the BBC.

Set in the fictional borough of Walford, the series has created some of the most talked about moments in British TV and has tackled a range of issues, helping to raise awareness and discussion.

Prince Charles was reduced to stitches by Letitia Dean, who plays long-standing character Sharon Watts and signed Albert Square plaque.

While, the Duchess chatted at length with Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis.



