Prince William’s involvement in ‘kingship’ IRRITATING father Charles

File Footage

Prince Charles is reportedly ‘incredibly irritated’ over having to share a ‘dual kingship’ with son Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne after Charles, a royal commentator has claimed, reported The Daily Star.



Amid reports of 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth’s declining health, more people have been forced to question the line of succession, with experts suggesting that William taking control while his father Charles is next in line could be a matter of concern.

Commenting on the same, royal expert Richard Eden shared on the Palace Confidential podcast: “The way that William was sort of talking, or his aides are talking, it’s kind of forgetting that he’s not the next king, that there is a man waiting to be king.

Eden went on to state: “I think it is a reflection of the fact that even when Charles is on the throne, it will be almost a dual kingship with his son. All the time we’ll assume: ‘Does William agree with this? And it very much will feel like a sort of interregnum.”

His thoughts were echoed by Richard Kay, the editor-at-large at The Daily Mail, who claimed that the situation is ‘incredibly irritating’ for Charles.

Kay said: “For years he had to put up with the spotlight shining on his late wife. And then as soon as William came of age and got a glamorous, gorgeous girlfriend and then married her and had lovely children, the spotlight shifted once again."