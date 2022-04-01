Sandra Bullock admires The Lost City’s costar Daniel Radcliffe

Sandra Bullock admires The Lost City’s costar Danielle Radcliffe

Sandra Bullock has recently confessed that she admires her costar and ‘best friend’ Daniel Radcliffe.



While speaking to Metro at the The Lost City premiere on Thursday, Sandra said that they both formed a close friendship bond during filming the action comedy scene for the movie along with Channing Tatum.

“I have a special place in my heart for Daniel,” said The Unforgivable actress.

She further mentioned that they had been working closely with each other for past few months and she adored him.

“You just fall in love with him!” the actress asserted.

The Speed actress, donning a pink, red and purple sash across her black power suit and looking exquisite in her ensemble, was all praise for the Harry Potter star.

She called him “glorious” and “loveliest human” with whom she could go anywhere, “if Daniel would ask me to go,” added Miss Congeniality.