Kim Kardashian opens up on divorce experience with Kanye West

Pete Davidson's ladylove Kim Kardashian broke her silence on divorce experience with her ex Kanye West.

Amid her whirlwind romance with the comedian and her divorce with the rapper, the 41-year-old said: 'I have to fight for respect'.



The American TV personality highlighted her struggle to keep her life private amid starring in new family show. The 41-year-old, along with sisters Khloe, Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner, recently appeared on Good Morning America. During the interview, she candidly spoke about her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The beauty mogul, while responding to a question about her divorce experience with the 44-year-old rapper, stated that she wants certain things about her life to be 'private' even though she's featuring in a reality TV show that revolves around her family.

"It's hard to live your life on a reality show and then say I want certain things to be private," Kim said before adding that she "absolutely" feels she had to fight for gaining respect from others.

This comes just days after the mum-of-four took to social media to flaunt the new tattoo of her beau Pete Davidson. In a separate interaction, Kim Kardashian revealed her dream of starting a 'successful' law firm.