Taapsee Pannu feels to be ‘proud’ of her upcoming film ‘Mishan Impossible’

Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Mishan Impossible, which will mark her return to Telugu cinemas after almost three years.

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming film, the Haseen Dilruba actress took to her Instagram on Thursday and penned a heartfelt note detailing why she agreed to do the project.

Sharing glimpses from her upcoming film Mishan Impossible, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on April, 1, the Thappad actress wrote, "There r some films that one does as a good career move, There r certain films one does which are good for the craft And then there r certain films one does because of gratitude that today you have the power to pick, choose and payback. #MishanImpossible definitely falls in the latter category."

Taapsee, who was last seen in Netflix’s Loop Lapeta, further added, "Power that comes with success can make you highly addictive and greedy for more but seldom you realise the potential of the responsibility that comes with that power. Time and again I get these beautiful opportunities to associate myself with the so-called “small” films which ironically have BIG heart, films you know many will fail to understand why you chose them unless you watch them.”

“Adding a film I know I will be proud of whenever I look at my filmography," she concluded her post.

Directed by Swaroop RSJ, Mishan Impossible is a joint production of Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment.