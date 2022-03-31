Justin Bieber angers Canadiens with Toronto Maple Leafs praise

Justin Bieber received flak from fans in Canada after he made a controversial joke about hockey.
During his Tuesday concert in Montreal, the singer cheered for Toronto Maple Leafs, upsetting rival Canadiens.
“How ’bout the Leafs, though, huh? How’s that playoff spot looking for you guys this year?”
Responding to his savage comment, the crowd started booing the singer with “Go Leafs Go” chants.
Meanwhile, The Maple Leafs are 42-19-5 right now as opposed to Canadiens' 18-38-11.
