Sylvester Stallone extends support to Bruce Willis after aphasia diagnosis

Sylvester Stallone sent prayers to his friend and actor Bruce Willis after it was recently made public that he has a brain disorder, Aphasia.

The Rambo actor dropped some throwback pictures with Willis as he announced his retirement from acting due to his health conditions.

The 75-year-old actor captioned the images, “We go back a long way, praying for the best for you and your wonderful family…”

The photographs feature Stallone with The Sixth Sense actor on different occasions of their lives showing the strong bond they both share.

Stallone and Willis shared the screen in the famous action franchise The Expendables.



Earlier, a statement was issued by the 67-year-old actor’s family that Willis is stepping away from acting following his diagnosis.

The post shared by his wife Emma Heming Willis read, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” she added.







