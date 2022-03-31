Ranbir, Alia, Kareena, Amir groove to Om Shanti Om as a tribute for Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actors honoured the late legendary star, Rishi Kapoor, with a lovely tribute before the release of his last film Sharmaji Namkeen.

The video dropped by Amazon Prime Videos features the big names of the industry including the veteran actor’s son Ranbir Kapoor along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt as they dances to the iconic song Om Shanti Om from Rishi’s movie Karz.

The song starts with a message alongside Kapoor & Sons actor’s image which reads, “When you truly live life, you live on.” It went on to show the famous clip from the song featuring Rishi from the original video.

The reel also has Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar grooving to the beats of the track wearing the same outfit as the late star.

Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria were also part of the memorable tribute.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Neetu Kapoor captioned the post, “Lovely tribute to Kapoor Saab #sharmajinamkeen.”



Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 while filming for his last movie which will be released on 31st March 2022 on the OTT platform.

