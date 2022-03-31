Kim Kardashian doing ‘everything possible’ to maintain peace with Kanye West

Sources reveal Kim Kardashian is working day and night to ‘maintain peace’ with Kanye West.

This news has been revealed by HollywoodLife sources and according to their findings, the SKIMS founder is trying to co-parent as “amicably” as possible and is willing to do “whatever it takes” to keep their relationship cordial throughout.

The insider started by admitting, “Kim has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Kanye.”

Even “Despite all of the back and forth between them, Kim knows Kanye will always be in her life and so there really is no other choice than to get along for the sake of their kids.”

“It hasn’t been easy, but if it means their kids ultimately benefit then she’s willing to do whatever it takes,” the insider added.

“Even if she doesn’t agree with some of the things Kanye says or does, she’d rather keep the peace than prove she’s right.”