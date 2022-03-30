Kelly Clarkson finalizes name change after bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson has officially finalized the practical details required to be known as Kelly Brianne from henceforth.

The entire process was finalized after a California judge signed off, according to Page Six’s findings.

Thus, henceforth, the singer will be known as Kelly Brianne instead of her married last name.

Per official documents obtained by the outlet. “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted.”

“The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner’s name is changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE.”

The singer filed her petition back in February and announced those intentions n a People (The TV Show). There she even revealed that her intentions stemmed from her ongoing divorce proceedings from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name,” the singer admitted at the time. But “I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!”