Will Smith and Chris Rock to settle feud on Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show?

Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 has been creating a massive buzz on social media following fan's anticipation of their potential appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show The Red Table Talk.



Taking to Twitter and Instagram, netizens talked about the potential episode of the show in which Rock will probably settle the tension with the King Richard actor.

"Chris Rock will probably come on the The Red Table Talk with Jada and Will Smith," one person wrote on Twitter while another one expressed, "Chris Rock about to be at the Red Table Talk,” reported The Mirror.

"I can't wait for the Red Table Talk and Jada brings Chris and Will together,” another fan shared.

“Jada will have Chris and Will on Red Table Talk in a couple of months,” read another Tweet.

This came after Smith slapped the comedian on the stage for cracking a joke on his wife's shaved head.