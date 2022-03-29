Julia Fox adds more drama with edgy fashion statement at Oscars after-party

Julia Fox turned heads as she walked the blue carpet of this year's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party
The actress’ latest sartorial choice redefined glamour at the star-studded affair held on Sunday night.
The Uncut Gems starlet, who rose to fame after her brief romance with rapper Kanye West, wore a stunning floor length Han Kjøbenhavn gown made of black leather, featuring a skeletal hand clutching her neck that made her look stood out of the crowd.
Fox completed her head-turning look with elbow-length opera gloves and a black clutch purse made of ‘real human hair.’
For the glam night, Fox styled her brunette hair back and opted for a striking eye makeup featuring a dramatic, heavy stroke of eyeliner.
Other stars to attend the glitzy post-Oscars event included Kim Kardashian, who flaunted glamour and style in a form-fitting baby blue gown.
