Will Smith publicly apologizes to Chris Rock

Tuesday March 29, 2022
Hollywood star Will Smith has publicly apologized to Chris Rock for smacking the comedian during the Oscars ceremony.

Smith -- who was named best actor on the night -- marched onto stage during the glitzy Hollywood ceremony and hit Rock over a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith´s hair.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," the "King Richard" star wrote on Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night´s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith said.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada´s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, and had a closely cropped head at Sunday´s ceremony.

He further said, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

“I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will,” he signed off.