Queen Elizabeth and royal family accused of selling ‘fantasy’

File footage





Queen Elizabeth and her royal family were slammed by a critic for their seemingly ‘outdated views’ and selling an idea of ‘fantasy’ to the public, reported Express UK.

Marina Purkiss, who appeared as a guest on Jeremy Vine, made the comments while discussing the future of the monarchy, and said that the family needs to be ‘ditched entirely’.

She also likened Queen Elizabeth’s world to a mythical one, saying: “The idea of royalty, to me, is fantasy. It should be put in a box with fairies and goblins and dwarves. It's nonsense, it's just nonsense.”

Purkiss went on to add: “I can't believe we all play around this charade.”

She also commented on Prince William’s comments after returning from the Caribbean, in which he recognised the rising republican sentiment in the region.

“Fair play to William for accepting there is a need to change but I don't think he should be saving it. I think he should be bowing out; this is time to check out,” she said.