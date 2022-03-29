Deepika Padukone makes it to Time100 Impact Awards for contributions to mental health

Deepika Padukone makes it to Time100 Impact Awards for her contributions in mental health: See

Deepika Padukone has recently been honoured to get featured in the Time100 Impact Awards.



Padukone, time and again, has not only proved her mettle in acting; but she is also one of the first Bollywood actresses to disclose her struggle with depression.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a post about being included in the esteemed list of global personalities that made significant contributions in different fields.

The Gehraiyaan star, who was featured for her work in the mental health space, wrote in the caption, “Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think.”

Speaking about her experience with depression, the actress in Time100 article Deepika Padukone Wants to Live as Authentically as Possible said, “I had such a deep experience with mental illness. Not talking about it felt dishonest.”





The LiveLoveLaugh Foundation, which Padukone launched in 2015, that works towards destigmatizing mental health struggles and raise awareness, has seen a tremendous growth over the years.

She believes rather in focusing on her mental peace and this is why, the idea of success for her is, “to live a life as honest and authentically as possible”.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen opposite Shahrukh Khan in much-awaited film Pathaan.