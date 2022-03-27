Shiloh in pain amid parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's messy divorce 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is reportedly in pain amid her parents' messy divorce battle.
The teenager reportedly wants her parents to ‘peacefully’ settle the matter.
“Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other.. and just move on peacefully,” reported OK!.
Shiloh, unlike her siblings, is not teaming up with either of her parents and feels stuck on the middle.
“Maddox, Pax and Zahara don’t really see both sides of the picture,” the outlet quoted its source. “They’re Team Angelina and essentially kicked their dad to the curb years ago,” it added.
“She’s always reminding her mom and dad of the good times they shared. It pains her terribly to see them treating each other like they’re some type of monster,” the magazine shared.
“Shiloh knows there’s no chance of her parents getting back together, but she figures if they could lay down their swords and settle this divorce, everyone’s lives would be better,” the source added.
