Ukrainian band refused spot at fundraiser show despite Ed Sheeran's praise

Antytila - an Ukrainian band, has been refused to give a spot at the two-hour fundraiser concert despite Ed Sheeran's praises for the group.

The band members are currently serving as soldiers amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, they appealed to let them perform at the benefit event, taking place in Birmingham next week.

Singer Taras Topolya recently shared that the band has been refused a spot at the concert for the event being of ‘purely humanitarian’ in nature.

According to BBC, the show’s organisers have reportedly apologised, noting that the concert must avoid association with the military.

“Because we are standing with guns and helmets, we are soldiers, and this concert is not for soldiers but for helping civilian people," the lead singer said.

The benefit event, announced last week, will air on Match 29 on ITV to help Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Antylia even sent a video message to the Bad Habits singer through Facebook to include it in the show remotely from their home country.

Sheeran has also responded, “I just watched your video this morning, thank you so much for sending it. Firstly I just wanted to say to all Ukrainians, I love you, I stand with you and I’m so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week.”