Prince Harry slammed for ‘extraordinarily’ ditching Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry has been accused of royally snubbing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at the upcoming memorial service for his late grandfather Prince Philip, with a royal commentator slamming him for not attending.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, who commented on disgraced Prince Andrews reported attendance at the upcoming royal engagement, branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s absence as ‘extraordinary’.

He told Express UK: “The Service to be held in Westminster Abbey to honour Prince Philip will be an appropriate way of paying tribute to a truly remarkable individual, whose superhuman energy and considerable talents were devoted to supporting the Queen and the institution of monarchy.”

Fitzwilliams then added: “Prince Andrew will reportedly attend the Service as it celebrates the life of his father. The absence of the Sussexes is simply extraordinary!”

Andrew’s attendance would mark his first public royal outing since settling the sex assault case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle bowed out of the event earlier this month, with a spokesperson for the couple confirming the same.

The memorial service is scheduled for March 29 at the Westminster Abbey in London.