Prince William ‘furiously asking questions’ behind the scenes of Caribbean tour

Prince William has reportedly been fuming in anger as this Caribbean tour became sullied with controversies and protests.



This claim has been made by royal biographer and Daily Mail columnist Robert Hardman, and he believes the Palace is responsible for all ‘rusty’ missteps.

During his recent interview with the Palace Confidential, he admitted that perhaps the issue occurred because there haven't been any royal tours as of late.



Mr Hardman was also quoted saying, "I sense that because there haven’t been any royal tours for a couple of years, everyone has got a bit out of practice, particularly on the planning front."

Before concluding he told the publication, "I think there were glitches in the planning of this. I think when they get back from this trip, a few questions will be asked."