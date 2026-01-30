Richard Marx claims THIS musician rejected him as a singer

Richard Marx has finally revealed the one who encouraged him after David Foster rejected him as a singer.

For those unaware, 1984’s What About Me shot him to the height of success as a songwriter, which he co-wrote with the late Kenny Rogers while Foster produced it. It was sung by the trio Kim Carnes, James Ingram, and Rogers.

In his January 12 interview with The New York Times, the 62-year-old American singer and songwriter discussed his journey in the world of music.

The outlet asked him, “Did you have naysayers?”

Responding to the question, Marx said, “Oh yeah, quite a few.”

He went on to reveal, “The producer and writer David Foster told me I shouldn’t sing. I was 19, and it had weight because I admired him so much.”

The Right Were Waiting hitmaker added, “Every label rejected me several times even though my demo included ‘Endless Summer Nights’ and ‘Should’ve Known Better.’”

Notably, Should've Known Better, which was dropped in 1987, secured third position in the Billboard Hot 100 while Endless Summer Nights reached the second position after is release in 1988.

It is pertinent to mention that Lionel Richie was the one who encouraged Marx, as he told the outlet, “But I also had Lionel Richie telling me, ‘You’re good. Do it.’”