Kylie Kelce reveals shocking name her daughters has given her

Kylie Kelce recently got candid and revealed what her kids call her when she is being mean.

For those unaware, the American podcaster and media personality shares her four daughters, Finnley, 9 months, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 6, with her husband Jason Kelce.

During the January 29 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie unveiled that her children call her a “baddie” when they think she gets a little harsh on them.

The 33-year-old jokingly noted that she will "keep pretending that they're hyping me up" even when it is clear they do not compliment her while uttering the word.

She explained, “My daughters sometimes call me 'a baddie' when they think I’m being mean, so it’s not quite what they think it means, but I’m gonna keep pretending that they’re hyping me up.”

“You’re a baddie. Yes, I am. Mhm Got it. That’s literally what happens. That was a perfect reenactment. Clock it,” Kylie repeated, making fun of how her daughters say it to her.

In the same episode, she opened up about how she approaches work as a mother in her "Ask Me Some Things" segment.

Kylie stated that she tries her "very best not to get in my head" about maintaining a strict schedule.

“The last time I worked out was three weeks ago in the living room. I think I AirPlayed my Peloton app to the TV, and then I used my children as weights. So, that was fun. Maybe I'll do that today,” the doting mother elaborated.