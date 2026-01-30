Meghann Fahy recalls how Leo Woodall romance began on 'The White Lotus' set

Meghann Fahy details beginning of Leo Woodall romance on 'The White Lotus' set

Meghann Fahy’s boyfriend Leo Woodall initially missed her attempt to connect with him on the set of The White Lotus.

Meghann, 35, and Leo, 29, have been dating since 2023 after they first met while filming the second season of the hit HBO drama the previous year.

The actress shared that she gave her number to the One Day star on the set.

Meghann revealed: "Leo's character doesn't come in until episode three."

"When he got there, I gave him my number because I was, like, I know how it is to show up late to something. But he never did anything with it," the You Deserve Each Other star shared.

She added, "Months later, he was like, 'I didn't know that you were interested in me'. And I was like, 'I gave you my number! How did you not know that?"'

After they began talking, they "very quickly became really, really good buddies... and that was how it happened."

Meghann’s insight into the start of the relationship is a rare one as she and Leo keep the romance private.

The actor spoke about his thoughts on the matter during an interview with ELLE magazine in February 2025.

"We’re very good at keeping it as private as we can. To me, that’s the only way. You see public relationships all the time slapped all over social media and I can’t imagine that’s any fun," he explained.

"[Your relationship] should be a safe space, so I think letting people into it is completely counter-productive," he argued.