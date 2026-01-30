Halle Berry reveals how it felt to film with Chris Hemsworth, Barry Keoghan, Mark Ruffalo

Halle Berry gushes over 'Crime 101' filming experience

Halle Berry felt seen and protected while starring in the new crime thriller Crime 101 alongside Chris Hemsworth.

Berry appeared on The Graham Norton Show with Chris ahead of the film’s release and talked about relating to her character.

Barry Keoghan and Mark Ruffalo are also among the ensemble cast of the film. Berry went on to praise the on-set environment of the film, saying it was her best experience to date.

"It was amazing. When you've being doing this for over 30 years and you say it is the all-time best, that's something," she added.

"You hear about the horror stories that go on in the industry, but not at all here. I have never felt more seen, protected and stood up for as I did on this movie," she gushed.

The actress also praised her character, saying, "She stands up for all women in middle life. She has a voice. I think that has been a long time coming."

"Many women who are down the path of life like I am will feel very happy to be seen," she added.

The Thor star also described the film, saying, "It is a throwback to the 70s, 80s and 90s heist movies that we all love, with a contemporary feel."

"There are complex characters and a deep level of emotion, and it's entertaining, sleek, sexy, and visually pretty stunning. It was the best script I had read in years," he added.

Crime 101 is hitting cinemas on February 13.