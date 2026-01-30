Paris Hilton reveals if she's still mad at Lindsay Lohan after feud

Paris Hilton discusses Lindsay Lohan feud

Paris Hilton is revealing where she stands with Lindsay Lohan after their feud.

Hilton appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen recently and shared that she and Lohan have reconnected after becoming mothers.

Hilton, who shares son Phoenix, 3, and daughter London, 2, with husband Carter Reum, shared that she reached out to the Freaky Friday star when she saw that she got engaged.

She recalled, "I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon and I just said, ‘Congratulations.’ And then, [that broke the ice]. No bad vibes!"

"Planning to get the kids together," Hilton said of her relationship with Lohan, who shares son Luai with husband Bader Shammas. "I’m so happy for her. She is glowing. I love her."

For the unversed, the Mean Girls star was friends with Holton in the 2000s but the duo fell out after she was linked to the reality star’s ex Stavros Niarchos.

Hilton went on to bash Lohan in 2018 when she revealed that the actress crashed her and Britney Spears’ iconic outing.

"Back in the day, we were friends. [Lohan] is just, like, one of those people I just don’t really trust. And I only like to be around positive energy and good people — good vibes only," she said.

"Well, Britney and I went out for the night … [Lindsay] totally party crashed," Hilton said. "We were all at the Beverly Hills Hotel at the bungalows and we were at an afterparty and then Britney and I wanted to leave to go home. And then [Lindsay] started, like, chasing us, and then squeezed in the car — it was literally a two-seater. She just, like, squeezed in."

"I didn’t want to humiliate her in front of all the paparazzi and be like, ‘Get out of my car,'" she said at the time.