Tom Cruise being set up with THIS Hollywood actress after Ana de Armas split

It is being reported that Tom Cruise’s friends are once again trying to set him up with one of Hollywood’s biggest actresses after his breakup with Ana de Armas.

For those unaware, the 63-year-old American actor and film producer’s relationship with Armas ended after nine months in October 2025.

Now, his pals are encouraging him to find true love in someone who falls in the same age bracket as his.

An insider told Radar Online that Cruise is being quietly pushed towards the 64-year-old Meg Ryan.

The source stated that the Mission Impossible star’s inner circle is hopeful that he might find his potential girlfriend in the 64-year-old American actress.

Per the insider, “There's a growing feeling among people who know them well that Tom and Meg are unusually well matched, not just on paper but emotionally, too.”

"Friends in both of their circles have been talking about it for a while now, and, without making a big show of it, some are gently trying to create opportunities for them to spend more time together.”

"It's all very low-key at the moment, but there's a shared sense that this is a pairing that actually makes sense, which is why so many people are quietly rooting for it to happen,” the source stated.