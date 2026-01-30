Hannah Dodd reflects on 'Bridgerton's' Francesca dilemma

Photo:Hannah Dodd plays the role of Francesca in Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd, who plays the reserved and musical sixth sibling in Netflix's Bridgerton , revealed about the massive tornado in Francesca's married life.

In a recent interview with E! News following the release of Bridgerton season 4, Hannah disclosed weighed in on the main romantic interest of her character.

“Michaela is a massive tornado in Francesca's life,”she began.

She further added that she thinks that Michaela's presence poses a danger to Francesca's thriving love life, “Something happened in Scotland,there was something there that I think Michaela is a presence that's quite confronting for Francesca.”

She also mentioned the wrong timing as John and Francesca's relation starts to settle after the early challenges they faced in their newly married life, “John and Francesca have got closer and closer, and really worked hard on their relationship,” Hannah explained. “They're finally in this really, really good place.”

She continued, “She's opened their home,it's such a gorgeous metaphor, like letting everybody in, being proud of her relationship. And then Michaela shows up again. She knows it's going to be carnage and it's going to throw her off.”

While book readers may understand why Francesca feels so unsettled, the character herself is still figuring it out.

“I don't think she fully understands what it is that Michaela does to Francesca,” Hannah went on to explain, “But she knows that it messes things up a little bit for her.”