Erika Slezak opens up about her return to General Hospital

Erika Slezak has talked about her return to daytime television for the first time in ten years.

The 79-year-old American actress just completed filming a story arc as Veronica “Ronnie” Bard, the sister of Monica Quartermaine, portrayed by Leslie Charleson, on General Hospital.

Charleson played the role from 1977 until her death at the age of 79 in January 2025. Ronnie came to the town soon after Monica passed away on the show.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Slezak revealed that GH executive producer Frank Valentini made a phone call to her to ask her if she was willing to join the show.

She said, “I thought, 'Wow, can I still do this?’” and showed her interest immediately.

Valentini then told the Emmy-winning actress, “Frank said, ‘You're going to be working with Jane Elliot a lot,’ and I went, ‘Yep, I'll do it,’ because she is probably one of the best actresses I've ever worked with in my life. She's amazing.”

Notably, General Hospital, which debuted in 1963, released its 63rd season on September 8, 2025. The latest season is still airing new episodes on ABC network.