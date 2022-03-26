Amy Schumer talks about 'Trichotillomania' diagnosis: 'I've carried so much shame'

Amy Schumer is opening up about her hair-pulling condition.

The 40-year-old actor opened up about her Trichotillomania diagnosis in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The condition is type of obsessive-compulsive disorder that makes people feel like they need to pull their hair out of discomfort and stress.

"I think everybody has a big secret and that's mine," she told the outlet. "And I'm proud that my big secret only hurts me, but it's been what I've carried so much shame about for so long."

"It's not that I used to have this problem and now I don't," she said, "it's still something that I struggle with."

Schumer added how she worried her son Gene could also develop this condition.

"Every time he touches his head I'm having a heart attack," she said.

"I really don't want to have a big secret anymore," she said. "And I thought putting it in there would be good for me to alleviate some of my shame and maybe, hopefully, help others alleviate some of theirs, too."