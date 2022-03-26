Halle Berry regrets her 2002 Oscar win ‘didn’t open door’ for other Black actresses

File Footage

Halle Berry’ s2002 Oscar win in the 'Best Actress' category set a milestone that no other Black female actror could cross and the Monster’s Ball star feels heartbroken by the fact.



During her recent interview with The New York Times, the Catwoman actor said, “It didn't open the door.”

"The fact that there's no one standing next to me is heartbreaking,” she added.

However, Berry noted that actor’s success should not be measured with awards only.

“We can’t always judge success or progress by how many awards we have.”

“Awards are the icing on the cake,” she expressed.

The 55-year-old actor also shared, “They’re your peers saying you were exceptionally excellent this year, but does that mean that if we don’t get the exceptionally excellent nod...”

"That we were not great, and we’re not successful, and we’re not changing the world with our art, and our opportunities aren’t growing?”

Back in 2002, Berry delivered a heart-touching speech at the time of her historical win.

“It’s for every nameless, faceless woman of colour that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened,” she added.