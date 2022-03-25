Prince William, Kate Middleton freshen old Jamaican wounds with Land Rover ride

Prince William and Kate Middleton are receiving flak during military parade in Jamaica.

The Caribbean nation, that is one the verge of parting ways with the Commonwealth, has declared no reconciliation from the royals has the capacity to change its decision.

Both William and Kate arrived in an open-topped Land Rover in the parade.

“These unfortunate images are a relic of the past and could have been taken in the 1800s," wrote one internet user.

“Absolutely awful," another dubbed.

“They signify this young generation is continuing the monarchical traditions of holding one race superior and another inferior.

“Posing in this vehicle totally negates the images we saw in [Bob Marley’s home town] Trench Town this week which seemed to communicate a oneness with the people and the concept of One Love that they talked about. But this is an image of superiority.”

Earlier, Prince William addressed deep-rooted slavery practices in the history of Britain during his speech at the official dinner at King's House in Jamaica.

"I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened," he said in a landmark speech in Jamaica on Wednesday evening that acknowledged his country's role in the trafficking of people to the Caribbean and the United States.

"While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude," he continued. "The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit."