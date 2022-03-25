Blake Shelton ‘crosses’ line amid beef with Gwen Stefani’s ex over kids?

File Footage

Blake Shelton, who has taken up the role of stepfather to Gwent Steffani and Gavin Rossdale’s children, is reportedly igniting tension with The Voice judge’s ex.



According to Life & Style, an insider has stepped forward with claims that “Gavin told Gwen to pass along a message to Blake: Cool it with the public lovefest,”

“He thinks it’s weird. If the shoe were on the other foot and they were Blake’s children, he wouldn’t like it either. Blake is crossing a line,” the outlet reported (Via Central Recorder).

The news site also spilled the beans on the alleged beef’s impact on the kids - Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

“The kids sense a pull,” the source shared. “They try their best to give Gavin a lot of attention, but they also like having Blake around rooting them on.”

However, Central Recorder has shut down the speculation claiming that reports are merely a ‘bizarre tale about a happy family’.