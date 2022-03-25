Vikrant Massey confesses going under therapy for movie Love Hostel

Vikrant Massey recently admitted that he and his costar Sanya Malhotra of Love Hostel had to go through therapy while filming for the movie.



“I did go through quite a bit of up and downs while filming Love Hostel. I was continuously taking therapy along with Malhotra,” the Haseen Dilruba actor disclosed in an interview with Indian Express.

The romantic thriller movie, directed by Shanker Raman, is based on honour killing prevalent in some areas of India.

The narrative revolves around newly-married interfaith couple Ahmed and Jyoti who are on a run to save their lives from the assassin (played by Bobby Deol) hired by Jyoti’s grandmother.

Mirzapur actor said that the movie, dealing with dark and sensitive issue, had left an emotional impact on him. There were days when he would break down.

“I did have my share of sleepless nights as I am not an actor who can switch on and switch off a character,” the 34-year-old shared the process of his method acting.

The Dil Dhadakne Do star further said that he began thinking and even feeling like Ahmed and this what made this journey more taxing.

Despite of all the challenges, the Massey had to endure during this movie, the actor felt that the narrative resonated with the audience’s voice.

Reportedly, Love Hostel, streaming on ZEE5, has crossed over two million hours of viewing.

