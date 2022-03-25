Sandra Bullock spills the reason of not being active on social media: Watch

Sandra Bullock spills the reason on not being active on social media: Watch

Sandra Bullock seems not a big fan of social media, unlike her contemporaries, and the reason is her movie that was released in 1995.



While speaking to the host of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on why she is not on social media compared to other celebrities, the Speed actress quipped that she is not on social media because of her role in the movie The Net.

“I learned a lot,” the 57-year-old replied jokingly.

Sharing her experience, the Blind Side star stated, “We met real hackers and I remember people going, 'Does that exist? Do you think we could actually order a pizza from your computer?' And I was like, 'Yes.’”

For the unversed, The Net features Bullock in a lead role as Angela Bennett who was a systems analyst for a software company. In the movie, the protagonist exposed a government conspiracy while also trying to save her identity from being removed completely.



The Unforgivable star clarified in a 2018 interview with InStyle of ever feeling pressure to join social media. She answered, “I am not ignorant of what's happening out there. I look over people's shoulders, going, 'What is that little vignette of a cat on a fan?"

“I am just lazy. But I am going to get on it and troll my friends. Once my kids are using it, I will know how to navigate it. I don’t want to be naïve,” she added.

To note, the Oscar Winner is currently seen opposite Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe in her movie The Lost City.