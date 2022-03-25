Prince Andrew to join royal family at memorial service for Prince Philip

Prince Harry said earlier this month that he won't be returning to the UK for Prince Philip's memorial service.

The British media was also speculating whether Prince Andrew, who was recently stripped of his military titles and royal patronages over sexual assault allegations, would attend the event.

Buckingham Palace on Thursday shared details about next week's memorial service for Prince Philip who died last year.

The memorial service will pay tribute to his life of service, support for over 700 charitable organization and his greatest legacy, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Quoting sources, a royal expert said Queen Elizabeth still "hopes to attend".

Alongside members of the royal family—including Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Cambridges, Wessexes and Prince Andrew—guests will include Prince Philip's wider family and friends and over 500 representatives of the duke's patronages and charities.

The statement did not mention Prince Harry.



