Princess Eugenie relying on relationship with Prince Harry amid Prince Andrew's sex case

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie, who have been friends since childhood, 'remained close' during Prince Andrew’s sex abuse lawsuit, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex and his cousin are known to still get on well despite Harry's bombshell decision to step down as senior working royal.

Nick Bullen, True Royalty TV co-founder, has now claimed the Queen's granddaughter has likely been relying on her relationship with her cousin after a difficult few years.

Harry's removal from royal public life in Britain and his repeated attacks on the Royal Family did not affect the relationship between the two cousins, according to report.

He told Fox Digital: 'Eugenie and Harry have always been close...I believe everybody, not just Harry, has banded together to support Eugenie and her sister Beatrice over the years.'

This comes after Prince Andrew reached settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in lawsuit accusing him of sex abuse after they met allegedly through late paedophile Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Calling Eugenie and her older sister Beatrice 'really lovely', the expert claimed that the sisters are 'focusing on their family': 'There’s a lot of love within that family and the two girls are very close to their grandmother the queen.'

Nick Bullen said: 'It’s a reflection of how the family is trying to keep the lines of communication open with Harry and Meghan.'