Kanye West under fire as petition to remove him from Coachella lineup reaches 38,000 signatures

Kanye West has come under fire again over his recent online attacks on Pete Davidson, Kim Krdashian and several other celebrities.



Now people are reacting to his moves as they are signing a petition that has been signed over 37,000 times to have Kanye removed from the Coachella lineup.

This comes just days after West’s Grammy performance was canceled, despite him having five nominations.



The petition on Change.com states, “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well.

"Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”

It seems that the 44-year-old rapper's almost months-long social media saga, (which he religiously posted about his children, Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson) has led to some frustration among music listeners. It even led to West being suspended from Instagram last week.

But, despite all the news that Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West has made and the negative press that he’s gotten, there is one person that is standing in his corner, Torey Lanez. The same guy who allegedly assaulted Megan Thee Stallion by shooting her in the foot.